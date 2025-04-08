Study: Indiana Is One Of The Most Valuable Programs In College Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana's men's basketball program hasn't been in the NCAA Tournament since 2023, but it doesn't mean that the program isn't still among the top in college basketball in value.
According to a study done by Indiana University Columbus Associate Professor Of Finance Ryan Brewer, Indiana is the third-most valuable program in college basketball.
Brewer's study, and valuations for men's and women's basketball, was published in the Wall Street Journal and can be viewed here.
The study takes into account cash flow, revenue and Brewer attaches a revenue value based on those standards. The simple premise of Brewer's calculaton is to determine what a college program would be worth if it could be bought and sold like a pro franchise can be.
According to Brewer, Indiana's cash flow was $12,902,000 and revenue was $34,000,000. By Brewer's standard, that equates to a valuation of $279,000,000.
That valuation trails only top team North Carolina ($378,000,000) and Duke ($370,000,000). Fourth-pace Ohio State ($262,000,000) and Illinois ($232,000,000) are the only other Big Ten teams in Brewer's top 10.
These valuations aren't tied to success on the court. Four of the schools in the top 10, including Indiana, did not make the NCAA Tournament.
The two teams that participated in Monday's NCAA Tournament national championship game - new national champion Florida and Houston - were ranked 31st and 58th respectively.
Brewer also gave evaluations on women's basketball teams. Indiana ranked 14th with a $50,000,000 valuation. Within the Big Ten, Indiana trailed No. 9 USC ($57,000,000), No. 11 Rutgers ($54,000,000) and No. 12 Purdue ($52,000,000).
National champion Connecticut earned the top enterprise value at $95,000,000.
