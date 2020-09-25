SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Rondale Moore's Return, Indiana Recruiting News

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 21:14 mark and goes until the 33:15 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • Rondale Moore returning for Purdue football
  • NCAA seeks to remove bowl eligibility for 2020 season
  • Trey Kaufman's recruiting status
  • Avery Brown's Zoom call with Indiana

You can listen in below:

Related Stories

  • INDIANA BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: From recruiting to scheduling to Indiana's top players, here's our Indiana basketball roundup for the week. CLICK HERE
  • AVERY BROWN TALKS INDIANA RECRUITMENT: Four-star point guard Avery Brown had a Zoom call with Archie Miller Wednesday and talked about his relationship with the program. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA RANKED NO. 18 IN PRESEASON POWER 36: Indiana basketball checks in at No. 18, jumping 13 spots forward after being ranked No. 31. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 24): Kyle Schwarber Goes 0-for-4 as Cubs' Bats Remain Silent

The Chicago Cubs have picked a bad time to go into a team-wide hitting slump in the final week of the regular season, getting shut out 7-0 Thursday by the last-place Pittsburg Pirates.

Tom Brew

Obituary for Wendell Bailey, Father of Indiana Basketball Great Damon Bailey

Damon Bailey's father, Wendell Bailey, was a beloved figure in the Bedford, Ind., area. He was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday. Here is his complete obituary.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Notre Dame's COVID Outbreak Should Have Big Ten on Red Alert

The best laid plans don't always work, and a slew of positive COVID-19 tests has forced Notre Dame to postpone a game. The Big Ten has a better plan — daily testing — which hopefully will make the difference.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 23): Caleb Baragar Gets 1st Start, Pitches Well in Giants' Win

Rookie Caleb Baragar has now gone 14 straight outings without giving up a run, and Alex Dickerson had another huge night for the San Francisco Giants.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 20): Kyle Schwarber Pulled From Game on National TV After Miscue

First-year Chicago Cubs manager David Ross might be Kyle Schwarber's "mentor,'' but that didn't stop him from yanking Schwarber out of a game early Sunday night after a bad play in the outfield, and then refusing to talk about it afterward.

Tom Brew

by

Freadf

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 22): New Dad Alex Dickerson Hits Another Homer in Giants' Win

San Francisco Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson hits his second home run in two days since his son arrived, and Kyle Schwarber and the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot despite losing.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: Damon Bailey's Father Killed in Motorcycle Accident, Mother Severely Injured

The parents of Indiana legend Damon Bailey were involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Monday in Brown County. His father, Wendell Bailey, was killed and his mother, Beverly, was seriously injured. The story is developing.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: It's Wrong Hoosiers Don't Even Get One Vote in Coaches Poll

Despite trending in the right direction, national college coaches not only thing they aren't a top-25 team, they don't have them in their next batch of nearly two dozen teams, either.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Condensed Schedule Still Provides Great Opportunities for Indiana

Even though the Big Ten schedule is only eight games long, it still provides Indiana with a lot of golden opportunities to continue its rise in the league.

Tom Brew