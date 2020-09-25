The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Rondale Moore's Return, Indiana Recruiting News
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 21:14 mark and goes until the 33:15 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Rondale Moore returning for Purdue football
- NCAA seeks to remove bowl eligibility for 2020 season
- Trey Kaufman's recruiting status
- Avery Brown's Zoom call with Indiana
You can listen in below:
