WATCH: Indiana Guard Tamar Bates Drains 3-Pointer Against Miami of Ohio
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana got off to a bit of a slow start on Sunday against Miami of Ohio, trailing 12-11 midway through the first half.
Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson took a dribble into the lane to collapse the defense before kicking it out to Tamar Bates on the left wing. Bates didn't hesitate to let it fly, knocking down a 3-pointer to give Indiana the lead.
With 3:54 left in the first half, Indiana leads 30-23 behind nine points from Trayce Jackson-Davis and seven from Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup against Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Little Rock is 1-3 on the season with a win over Arkansas Baptist and losses to Southern Illinois, Central Arkansas and East Tennessee State. The Trojans play against Jackson State on Sunday night.
