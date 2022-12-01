WATCH: Indiana Basketball Starts Second Half With 7-2 Run After Miller Kopp's Layup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana was off to a hot start in the second half.

After layups from Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana forward Miller Kopp got himself involved.

Kopp caught the ball in the corner and drove toward the middle of the lane before finishing off the glass with his left hand. This basket gave Indiana a 13-point lead early in the second half against North Carolina, and coach Hubert Davis called a timeout after the Hoosiers' 7-2 run.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Piscataway, N.J. to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Rutgers is off to a 5-1 start with wins over Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass Lowell, Rider and Central Connecticut State and a 72-66 loss at Temple on Nov. 18.

