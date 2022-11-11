WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Leaps for Slam Dunk Against Bethune-Cookman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – He was the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and an All-American for a reason.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis caught a pass from freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino and spun toward the basket. Breaking past his defender, Jackson-Davis had an open lane to throw down a high-flying dunk.

This play gave Indiana a 66-33 lead early in the second half of its second regular season game of the season against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. With 10 minutes left in the game Jackson-Davis has 21 points on 9-for-10 shooting with six rebounds and two assists. He's also 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Bethune-Cookman, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up, Indiana will take a week off from game action before its first big test of the 2022-23 season. The No. 13 Hoosiers travel to the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to take on the Xavier Musketeers at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 10. Xavier is off to a 1-0 start this season after a 96-73 win over Morgan State.

Xavier is currently No. 39 overall in the KenPom rankings with the No. 32 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 54 adjusted defensive efficiency. The Musketeers were picked to finish second in the 2022-23 Big East conference preseason coaches' poll.

