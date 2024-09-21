Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Hall of Fame Class Honored During Football Game

The Memorial Stadium crowd was excited to see Victor Oladipo, who was honored as part of Indiana Athletics' latest Hall of Fame class.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers guard Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles down the court during the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Indiana Hoosiers guard Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles down the court during the 2013 NCAA tournament. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Athletics inducted its latest Hall of Fame class on Friday, and they were honored during Saturday's football game against Charlotte.

Six Hoosiers made the 39th Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame class, including Kayla Bashore (Field Hockey, 2002-05), Kevin Berry (Men's Swimming, 1964-66), Danny O'Rourke (Men's Soccer, 2001-04), Victor Oladipo (Men's Basketball, 2011-13), Max Skirvin (Radio Broadcaster, Contributor 1950-1997) and Jody Yin (Women's Tennis, 1991-94).

Oladipo received a roaring ovation from the Memorial Stadium crowd as he was announced, with a highlight reel playing on the video board.

Oladipo was part of the 2012-13 Indiana team that won the Big Ten and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament under coach Tom Crean. He was named National Player of the Year by Sporting News after averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 steals

For updates and thoughts on the game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.

Related stories on Indiana football

  • INDIANA AVAILABILITY REPORT: Three Hoosiers are listed out for Saturday's game against Charlotte. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE OPPONENT: Charlotte travels to Indiana after an improbable comeback win over Gardner-Webb. Here's a full breakdown of the 49ers. CLICK HERE
  • GAME DAY PREDICTION AND THREE KEYS FOR CHARLOTTE: Hoosiers On SI tries to see clearly through the crystal ball on what will happen in Saturday's game against Charlotte. CLICK HERE.
  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana is a heavy favorite in Week 4 against Charlotte. CLICK HERE
  • CJ WEST HAS SUSPENSION RESCINDED: Curt Cignetti revealed on his Inside Indiana radio show that defensive tackle CJ West had his targeting suspension rescinded by the Big Ten. CLICK HERE.
  • CROSS, ROURKE HAVE BEEN ON EACH OTHER'S JOURNEY: Indiana wide receiver Miles Cross and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have been joined at the hip during their college football careers. CLICK HERE.
Published
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is a Sports Illustrated/FanNation writer for HoosiersNow.com. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism. Follow on Twitter @ankony_jack.

Home/Basketball