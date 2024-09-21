WATCH: Victor Oladipo, Indiana Hall of Fame Class Honored During Football Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Athletics inducted its latest Hall of Fame class on Friday, and they were honored during Saturday's football game against Charlotte.
Six Hoosiers made the 39th Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame class, including Kayla Bashore (Field Hockey, 2002-05), Kevin Berry (Men's Swimming, 1964-66), Danny O'Rourke (Men's Soccer, 2001-04), Victor Oladipo (Men's Basketball, 2011-13), Max Skirvin (Radio Broadcaster, Contributor 1950-1997) and Jody Yin (Women's Tennis, 1991-94).
Oladipo received a roaring ovation from the Memorial Stadium crowd as he was announced, with a highlight reel playing on the video board.
Oladipo was part of the 2012-13 Indiana team that won the Big Ten and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament under coach Tom Crean. He was named National Player of the Year by Sporting News after averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.2 steals
For updates and thoughts on the game, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA AVAILABILITY REPORT: Three Hoosiers are listed out for Saturday's game against Charlotte. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Charlotte travels to Indiana after an improbable comeback win over Gardner-Webb. Here's a full breakdown of the 49ers. CLICK HERE
- GAME DAY PREDICTION AND THREE KEYS FOR CHARLOTTE: Hoosiers On SI tries to see clearly through the crystal ball on what will happen in Saturday's game against Charlotte. CLICK HERE.
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana is a heavy favorite in Week 4 against Charlotte. CLICK HERE
- CJ WEST HAS SUSPENSION RESCINDED: Curt Cignetti revealed on his Inside Indiana radio show that defensive tackle CJ West had his targeting suspension rescinded by the Big Ten. CLICK HERE.
- CROSS, ROURKE HAVE BEEN ON EACH OTHER'S JOURNEY: Indiana wide receiver Miles Cross and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have been joined at the hip during their college football careers. CLICK HERE.