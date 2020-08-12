HoosiersNow
Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace Joins The Crimson Coverage Podcast with Jack Grossman

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten's decision to cancel fall sports, and Kevin Warren's recent interview on the Big Ten Network, have warranted a lot of reactions from coaches, players and fans across the conference.

Dylan Wallace from Sports Illustrated Indiana joined The Crimson Coverage Podcast with Jack Grossman to discuss their thoughts on the matter and what it means for Indiana athletics going forward.

They also talked some Indiana basketball as well, including how the Big Ten's decision will effect their preparation and Bruiser Flint leaving for Kentucky.

You can listen to the full podcast below:

