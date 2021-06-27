Indiana Target Jacolby Spells from Fort Lauderdale Has Hoosiers in Final 3

Indiana has put together an impressive football recruiting class so far this summer, and it may get better next week if they can land four-star Fort Lauderdale cornerback Jacolby Spells.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Florida cornerback Jacolby Spells, a plug-and-play four-star recruit, released his final three schools over the weekend, and Indiana made the cut.

Spells, who plays at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., just west of Fort Lauderdale, listed Indiana along with Miami and West Virginia in his top-three tweet. He's taken official visits at all three schools this month, visiting West Virginia June 4-6. Miami from June 11 to June 13 and he was in Bloomington last weekend. He's also made a few other unofficial visits, most recently to Georgia.

Spells is also a track athlete and one of the fastest players in the state, which is saying something in Florida. He's 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds right now. His coach at American Heritage is Patrick Surtain, a former NFL defensive back.

Indiana has made up of ground in his recruiting, and Spells has been impressed with what the Hoosiers have been doing the past few years. Spells said he will announce his decision on July 4.

The Hoosiers also already have commitments from Coconut Creek, Fla., cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of current Indiana All-American Tiawan Mullen, and defensive end Richard Thomas, who is Spells' teammate at American Heritage.

Miami and West Virginia also have hosted Spells and his family. At Indiana last weekend, he spent a lot of time with a few dozen other Florida kids, and important pipeline for Indiana during the Tom Allen era.

It's been great to have recruits back on campus too, after the NCAA finally loosened restrictions on official visits on June 1. Most of the 2022 recruits haven't been able to chat with coaches face-to-face until now.

That's why several recruiting experts think Indiana made up a lot of ground on Spells' visit, his last of the three. Even though Miami and West Virginia have been picked as the favorite on some recruiting sites, there are several experts who think Indiana might win out.

Brandon Shelby and Kasey Teergarding have been Spells' primary recruiters. He got to spend a lot of time with Tom Allen and the entire staff last weekend.

That means a lot.

“You think about our culture here that we built and it’s so relationally driven,” Allen said. “I think it’s hurt us by not to be able to have the kids on campus because there’s a feel that you get when you come around us, and what we’re doing and even our players. I just want to get them around us and want to get them a chance to feel the LEO culture that we have and not just see it on video or talk about it or hear about it or, you know, listen to it on a, on a zoom call

“You’ve got a whole group of guys that we’ve never seen, and they’ve never seen us and they’ve not physically been here.”

Indiana currently has seven players committed in its 2022 class, topped by Dasan McCullough, the former Ohio State commit who is the son of Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough, and Mullen, who are both four-star recruits.

Indiana's class is ranked No. 35 in the country at the moment in the 247Sports composite, but that's a bit deceiving because of the limited total number of commits thus far.

When ranking teams solely by the average grade per player, Indiana ranks No. 16 in the country, tied with Michigan. Only Ohio State and Penn State have higher Big Ten grades.

This class has the potential to be Indiana's best ever. Here's where they have ranked nationally and in the Big Ten since 2010:

2021 – Indiana ranked No. 53 overall, and No. 12 in the Big Ten

2020 – Indiana ranked No. 57 overall, and No. 12 in the Big Ten

2019 – Indiana ranked No. 36 overall, and No. 8 in the Big Ten

2018 – Indiana ranked No. 50 overall, and No. 10 in the Big Ten

2017 – Indiana ranked No. 62 overall, and No. 13 in the Big Ten

2016 – Indiana ranked No. 53 overall, and No. 11 in the Big Ten

2015 – Indiana ranked No. 53 overall, and No. 9 in the Big Ten

2014 – Indiana ranked No. 48 overall, and No. 9 in the Big Ten

2013 – Indiana ranked No. 42 overall, and No. 8 in the Big Ten

2012 – Indiana ranked No. 57 overall, and No. 11 in the Big Ten

2011 – Indiana ranked No. 55 overall, and No. 11 in the Big Ten

2010 – Indiana ranked No. 77 overall, and No. 14 in the Big Ten

Indiana has posted a 14-5 record during the regular season the past two years, and spent much of last year ranked in the top-10 nationally.

