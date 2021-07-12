Indiana Gets Commitment From 4-Star Fort Wayne OL D.J. Moore

Indiana has moved into the top-20 nationally in 2022 recruiting after standout offensive lineman D.J. Moore of Fort Wayne, Ind., committed on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football moved into uncharted territory on Monday when the commitment of Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman DJ Moore pushed the Hoosiers' 2022 recruiting class into the top 20 nationally.

Moore, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, is the 12th commitment in Indiana's class this year, and he's one of the top-10 players in the state. He announced his commitment on Twitter. In the recruiting rankings era, Indiana has never had a top-30 class.

"It's done. I'm staying home,'' Moore tweeted.

Moore had several high-level Power 5 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Purdue and others. He took an official visit to Bloomington the weekend of June 18, and was impressed with what he saw.

It made a difference.

"Love all of it," Moore told 247Sports after the visit. "I always said I wanted to get out of Indiana, but it really felt like home as soon as I got there. My favorite part was walking out on the field and touching the rock. Also, the weight room is absolutely amazing!"

Indiana was the first school to offer him back in early 2020. And, it turns out, they were the last one standing, as well.

I really do like IU,” Moore said in January. “The way Coach (Tom) Allen is turning the program around into serious contenders.”

Moore is the second offfensive lineman to commit to the Hoosiers this week. Texas standout Bray Lynch committed over the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of the class thus far

Class of 2022 by position

Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover

Cornerback (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III

Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith

Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas

Class of 2022 by state

Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore

Florida (3): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas

Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner

