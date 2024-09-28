Indiana Football Week 5 Availability Report Against Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for its Week 5 game against Maryland at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium.
Out
- K Derek McCormick
- DL Ta’Derius Collins
- K/P Alejandro Quintero
Questionable
- None
In addition to these absences, Indiana announced prior to Week 1 that four players are out for the season: cornerback Josh Philostin, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and offensive lineman Vince Fiacable.
What this means for Indiana
Indiana will likely turn to true freshman Quinn Warren for kickoffs. Derek McCormick won the kickoff job going into the season, but he suffered an injury in Week 2 against Western Illinois. Alejandro Quintero initially replaced him, but he left Indiana's Week 4 game against Charlotte with an injury.
Warren has seven kickoffs for 426 yards and one touchback this season. These kicker injuries shouldn't affect Indiana's field goal and extra-point kicking, which has been handled by Nicolas Radicic in all four games this season. Radicic is 2 for 2 on field goal attempts this season, with makes from 35 yards and 27 yards. He is 28 for 28 on extra-point attempts.
Ta'Derius Collins, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman, will miss his third consecutive game. He played a backup role in the first two games, so Indiana should have its full crop of starting defensive linemen.
