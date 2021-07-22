Indiana Gets Commitment From Florida Safety Phillip Dunnam

North Miami Beach safety Phillip Dunnam started to make a name for himself this summer in 7-on-7 competitions, and when Indiana moved quickly with an offer, he jumped on it, becoming the 13th commit in the Hoosiers' 2022 class.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's back-to-back successful football seasons have been a huge boost on the recruiting trail this year, and that's evident by the Hoosiers' current No. 21 national ranking among 2022 classes.

That's uncharted recruiting territory in Bloomington, where the Hoosiers have never – yes, NEVER – been ranked inside the top-35 in a season. They've never been better than No. 36, and have an average ranking of 61.95 over the past two decades

But what Indiana coaches still do best is find that diamond in the rough, that under-the-radar kid who can be molded into a solid college player.

It looks like they've found another one, and this time once again in its all-important Florida pipeline. Phillip Dunnam, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety from North Miami Beach (Fla.) High School, committed to Indiana this week, giving the Hoosiers their 13th recruit in this cycle.

Dunnam has only recently begun to garner national attention after a big summer in 7-on-7 camps. Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones has been paying attention, and started working Dunnam hard. So did Florida State and Syracuse coaches, plus several prominent Group of 5 schools.

And when Indiana offered, Dunnam pounced.

"Coach Jones called me one day and was saying how he had a whole list of guys that he had to go through and then he just came across my name," Dunman said to 247Sports.. "He said he was looking for a safety like me – one with good ball skills, length and size. He told me that they have some guys leaving, so that if I wanted to come in and work, I could probably see the field early.

"He was also telling me about Indiana and how it's a small, tight-knit group of guys and how the roster is full of Florida boys. He also said that they want to develop you as a man. I just fell in love with all that."

Florida has been hugely important in Tom Allen's recruiting plan since taking over the Hoosiers five years ago. Allen has deep Florida roots himself in the Tampa area, and Indiana assistants divide up the Sunshine State much like they do Indiana. There are more than two dozen Florida players on Indiana's roster, including several of their star players.

For instance, there are four Indiana players who have been added to national player of the year watch lists this month, and three of them – quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and linebacker Micah McFadden of Tampa and cornerback Tiawan Mullen of Coconut Creek – are all Florida natives. (The fourth, wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, is from Lucedale, Miss.)

Dunnam is the fourth Florida native to commit to Indiana this year, and the third from the rich South Florida area. Also committed are Coconut Creek cornerback Trevell Mullen – Tiawan's younger brother – and defensive lineman Richard Thomas from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., just west of Fort Lauderdale. Cornerback James Monds III of Vero Beach is the fourth commit from Florida.

The football genes in Dunnam's family are impressive. Two of his cousins – E.J. Biggers and Louis Delmas – played at Western Michigan before going on to NFL careers. They got their starts at North Miami Beach, too.

Here's a breakdown of the class thus far

Class of 2022 by position

TOTAL COMMITS: (13)

Quarterback (1): Josh Hoover

Josh Hoover Wide receiver (1): Omar Cooper, Jr.

Omar Cooper, Jr. Tight end (1): Ryan Miller

Ryan Miller Offensive linemen (3): D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith

D.J. Moore, Bray Lynch, Carter Smith Linebacker (2): Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner

Isaiah Jones, Kaiden Turner Defensive end (1): Richard Thomas,

Richard Thomas, Athlete (1): Dasan McCullough

Dasan McCullough Cornerback (2): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III Safety (1): Phillip Dunnam

Class of 2022 by state

TOTAL COMMITS: (13)

Florida (4): Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam

Trevell Mullen, James Monds III, Richard Thomas, Phillip Dunnam Indiana (3): Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore,

Dasan McCullough, Omar Cooper, Jr., D.J. Moore, Ohio (3): Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones

Ryan Miller, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones Texas (2): Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch

Josh Hoover, Bray Lynch Arkansas (1): Kaiden Turner

Indiana's class rankings through the years

2022: No. 21 overall, fifth in the Big Ten

No. 21 overall, fifth in the Big Ten 2021: No. 54 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 54 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2020: No. 57 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 57 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2019: No. 36 overall, eighth in the Big Ten

No. 36 overall, eighth in the Big Ten 2018: No. 50 overall, 10th in the Big Ten

No. 50 overall, 10th in the Big Ten 2017: No. 62 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 62 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2016: No. 53 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 53 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2015: No. 53 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

No. 53 overall, ninth in the Big Ten 2014: No. 48 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

No. 48 overall, ninth in the Big Ten 2013: No. 42 overall, eighth in the Big Ten

No. 42 overall, eighth in the Big Ten 2012: No. 57 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 57 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2011: No. 55 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 55 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2010: No. 70 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 70 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2009: No. 66 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 66 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2008: No. 68 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 68 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2007: No. 80 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 80 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2006: No. 67 overall, 13th in the Big Ten

No. 67 overall, 13th in the Big Ten 2005: No. 78 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 78 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2004: No. 54 overall, 10th in the Big Ten

No. 54 overall, 10th in the Big Ten 2003: No. 76 overall, 14th in the Big Ten

No. 76 overall, 14th in the Big Ten 2002: No. 62 overall, 12th in the Big Ten

No. 62 overall, 12th in the Big Ten 2001: No. 51 overall, 11th in the Big Ten

No. 51 overall, 11th in the Big Ten 2000: No. 38 overall, ninth in the Big Ten

