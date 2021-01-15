Indiana RB Stevie Scott Declares for NFL Draft

Scott rushed for 30 touchdowns in three years with Indiana football.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana running back Stevie Scott announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he is officially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Scott was a junior this past season, so he will forego his final year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

Scott has had an impression career with Indiana through three season so far.

In 2018, Scott set Indiana true freshman records with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games. It earned him honorable-mention All-Big Ten and Indiana's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

As a sophomore, Scott rushed for 845 yards on 178 attempts (4.7 average) with 10 touchdowns. He was second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Then this past season in a shortened season, Scott rushed for 561 yards on 156 attempts with 10 touchdowns. That also earned him second-team All-Big Ten. He was also on the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Scott had 10 rushing touchdowns each season he played, so 30 touchdowns in three years is a pretty impressive stat.

Indiana will now turn to Sampson James and Tim Baldwin Jr. to fill the void left by Scott in the rushing attack.

Tom Allen talked earlier this week on how he wants Indiana's running game to be a lot better than it was in 2020.

Scott is now the second non-senior from Indiana's team to declare for the NFL draft, joining safety Jamar Johnson.

