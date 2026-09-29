Josh Hoover's Heisman Candidacy Takes Major Dip For Second Straight Week

Indiana (4-0) remains unbeaten after squeaking out a 29-23 win over Northwestern in its Big Ten opener on Friday, but for the second consecutive week, quarterback Josh Hoover's Heisman candidacy dropped significantly after accounting for only two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).



By no means did Hoover play poorly, but he didn't exactly light up the box score. The TCU transfer completed 19 of his 29 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown and secured the win for the Hoosiers with a one-yard rushing touchdown with 1:56 remaining in the game.

Where does Hoover now stand in the Heisman race?

Two weeks ago Hoover was 17/1 (+1700) to win the Heisman, and last week he was 25/1 (+2500). But now he's 50/1 to win the Heisman, per FanDuel.



Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+280) is now the Heisman favorite, followed by Miami (FL) quarterback Darian Mensah (+480), Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (+500) and Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (+1100).

Others ahead of Hoover include Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+1200), Florida running back Jadan Baugh (+1200), Miami (FL) wide receiver Malachi Toney (+1600), Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (+1600), USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (+2500), Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+2500), Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+2500), Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (+3500) and LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (+4000).

Did Hoover deserve to fall in the Heisman race?

As much as it pains me to say it, yes he did. A lot of guys who were already ahead of Hoover in the Heisman race had really big weeks, so I'm not surprised he fell so far back in the Heisman race.



Fortunately for Hoover though, he still has plenty of time to make a serious run at the Heisman.



Does Hoover still have time to get back into the Heisman race?

As I previously mentioned, yes he does. IU has eight more regular season games to go, so there's plenty of time for Hoover to make a legit run at the Heisman, however, he needs a couple of things to go his way.



First and foremost, he needs to continue to take care of the ball like he has.

Hoover has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college. No interceptions and a 70% completion rate stands out most to me, and if that continues, the total yards and touchdowns won't matter as much.

Josh Hoover is off to a strong start for @IndianaFootball 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dolKyPG4Hn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

But outside of continuing to be efficient, Hoover needs Indiana to keep on winning and he also needs some of the guys ahead of him to struggle down the stretch.



Obviously, the odds aren't in Hoover's favor, but a lot can happen over the next months, so don't rule him out quite yet.

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