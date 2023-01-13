Quarterback Tayven Jackson Enters Transfer Portal, Visiting Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one season at Tennessee.
There appears to be mutual interest between Jackson and Indiana.
"I love Indiana and it’s always home," Jackson told HoosiersNow.com on Friday. "Me and coach Allen are going to the men’s basketball game tomorrow against Wisconsin. To talk ball."
Jackson is the younger brother of Indiana basketball star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. He attended Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Ind., where he won back-to-back undefeated Class 6A state championships. Jackson holds the school record for career passing yards, completing 329-of-547 passes for 4,813 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Jackson was four-star recruit in the class of 2022, ranked No. 198 overall and No. 13 among quarterbacks, according to the 247Sports Composite. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
Jackson appeared in three games for Tennessee in 2022 in a backup role. In total, he completed 3-of-4 passes for 37 yards and rushed four times for 10 yards and one touchdown.
Indiana football coach Tom Allen is looking to add a quarterback to the 2023 roster.
"The goal is to add an additional [quarterback], an older one would be ideal," Allen said on Dec. 21.
"So that's the plan in terms of being able to have four guys on scholarship in that room and especially with Dexter's status. We're just working through that process every single day. It's neverending. It will continue these next several weeks, and the goal is to have the guy in place here for second semester."
Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II showed flashes of promise during his redshirt sophomore season in 2022, but he suffered a knee dislocation with significant structural damage in the 2022 season finale against Purdue. Williams underwent knee surgery this offseason, and his timetable to return is uncertain at this point.
Former Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak entered the transfer portal after starting nine games in his lone season as a Hoosier in 2022. Jack Tuttle is transferring to Michigan, and quarterback Grant Gremel is also in the transfer portal. As it currently stands, Williams II, Brendan Sorsby and incoming freshman Broc Lowry are the only scholarship quarterback on the Indiana roster entering 2023.
