Indiana Home, Away Opponents Announced For Women’s Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced its home-and-away opponents for women’s basketball on Wednesday.
It’s a relatively straightforward exercise. Unlike men’s basketball, which plays a 20-game schedule, the women still play an 18-game slate.
That means in an 18-team Big Ten, only one opponent is played twice. That would be the protected rival for each team.
In Indiana’s case, that’s Purdue. The Hoosiers have won 13 in a row against the Boilermakers, though both teams will have largely rebuilt rosters for the 2025-26 season.
Apart from that, opponents who played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will be played on the road in 2026 and vice versa.
Here’s how it plays out for the Hoosiers
Home: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Here’s the rest of the Big Ten home and away schedules:
ILLINOIS
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
IOWA
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
MARYLAND
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
MICHIGAN
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
MINNESOTA
Home: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Washington, Oregon
OHIO STATE
Home: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
OREGON
Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Washington,
PENN STATE
Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon
PURDUE
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon
Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC
RUTGERS
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Oregon, Penn State
Away: Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC
UCLA
Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Oregon, USC
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
USC
Home: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Rutgers, UCLA, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska, UCLA
WASHINGTON
Home: Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska
Away: Indiana, Purdue, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland, Oregon, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
WISCONSIN
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, Oregon
Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
