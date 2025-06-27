Indiana Fever Get Rough Injury News Before Wings Game
Indiana Fever guard and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark will miss a second straight game with a left groin injury.
This will be the seventh game that Clark has missed this season. Across the nine games she has appeared in, she's averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She has struggled with her efficiency, shooting 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three.
Clark had been struggling from behind the arc prior to her injury and will need to improve from that range when she returns if the Fever want to make a deep run this season.
During her career at Iowa, Clark was prolific. Over her four years with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. She shot 46.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from distance.
Clark was a four-time All-American and a two-time Player of the Year award winner. She has continued to impress in the WNBA, winning Rookie of the Year and finishing fourth in MVP in her rookie campaign.
Injuries and inconsistent shooting from three have headlined her second season with the Fever, but the former Hawkeyes star has the talent to bounce back when she returns.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Get Positive Recruiting News on 2027 Tight End Target
MORE: Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Iowa Standout
MOER: Steelers Predicted to Trade for Former Iowa Star to Help Aaron Rodgers
MORE: Kings' Keegan Murray Receives Surprising Contract Prediction