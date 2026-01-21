Iowa Avoids Disaster With Win Over Rutgers

Against a 9-9 Rutgers Scarlet Knights team, the Iowa Hawkeyes (entering the contest below .500 in the B1G) were in dire need of what appeared to be a safe, pitstop-style win after conference play threw them the gauntlet. Instead, the black and gold almost allowed a disaster to unfold in front of their home crowd.

After taking a seven-point lead following the first period, the Hawkeyes failed to mount any extra momentum in a second half that was, up until the end, controlled largely by the visiting unit. In typical B1G fashion, the matchup - coming in at a staggeringly low sub-70 point tally on either side of the scoreboard - was dominated by defenses trading possessions.

That sort of script has typically made Iowa heavy favorites under head coach Ben McCollum, who has garnered a relative reputation for teams built on ball-stopping. And, while the Hawkeyes still came away with a 68-62 victory, the Scarlet Knights may have reminded the group that their work is far from done.

Work Far From Done

Facing Rutgers in the immediacy of their blowout road win over the Indiana Hoosiers might have seated Iowa a little higher on their horse than they would normally after a win. Being their first true victory on the road, the triumph had many singing the Hawkeyes praises once more after snapping their three-game losing streak.

The Scarlet Knights served as a harrowing reminder that no team in the B1G can be underestimated and, if Iowa wants to make the list of postseason competition by March, that they'll need quite a bit more refinement around the edges.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Not only was Iowa outrebounded by double-digits against Rutgers, but the Hawkeyes also bore a dead-even turnover-to-assist ratio (12 to 12). On both ends of the floor, McCollum's team consistently struggles to contend with intense physicality.

Struggling With Physicality

Given the B1G's own reputation for being perhaps the most physical league in college basketball, Iowa's shortcomings in that regard continue to look worse and worse as conference play clearly wears on the bunch.

Then again, Iowa is now 14-5 overall and has now pulled to an even 4-4 slate in the conference. The Hawkeyes, as regularly as they struggle, are also regularly finding a way, too. At the end of any second half, it's a matter of simple survival.

So long as McCollum and the Hawkeyes can survive, stay afloat and secure expected wins in the B1G, their early-season success should be enough to carry them well past the finish line.

