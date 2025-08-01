Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Make Offer to Intriguing 2026 Forward
With the 2026 recruiting cycle in full-swing, the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Ben McCollum continue to make noise on the trail heading into the month of August.
According to a social media on Wednesday, 2026 four-star forward Ethan Harris announced that he has received an offer from McCollum and the Hawkeyes after an official visit to the program.
Harris is currently the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington, as well as the No. 26-ranked power forward in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite. The young talent popped on the map after in his sophomore season at Camas High School, where he would go on to average 18.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in 2024. In addition to Iowa, Harris has received offers from multiple disvision one programs, such Oregon State and Washington.
Looking at the current state of the Hawkeyes' 2026 recruiting class, Harris becomes the third power forward to receive an offer from McCollum. This includes four-stars Tristan Reed and Quinn Costello, who are widely-considered as top-15 forwards in the cycle. In order for Iowa to land a commitment from Harris, the program must fend off both Gonzaga and Boise State, who have either schedule an official visit or completed one.
