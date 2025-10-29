Iowa's Bennett Stirtz Generating Early NBA Draft Buzz
The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program, while certainly not unfamiliar with national recognition, isn't exactly used to NBA Draft buzz being centered around a member of the black and gold before the season so much as tips off. Yet in the Ben McCollum era, which hasn't even truly begun, that may be a regular occurrence.
Bright Lights on Early
At least, it is in the case of senior transfer guard and expected leading scorer Bennett Stirtz who, according to an on-the-scene report from a professional scouting director, could find himself in the lottery when the draft inevitably rolls around next summer.
The energy is different in Iowa City, and Stirtz is leading what is an exciting, sudden charge for the program.
Jon Chepkevich, the Director of Scouting for DraftExpress.com, took a trip to the Iowa Hawkeyes' practice facility to catch Stirtz and the rest of McCollum's squad in action during the week leading up to their home-opener against the Robert Morris Colonials.
While nothing was said about the rest of the team - something that has a high potential to change as the season progresses - Chepkevich had a string of thoughts on Stirtz, calling him a "Lightning quick processor with elite ball skills, feel, creativity, vision, and a steady, unwavering approach.
Chepkevich posted his brief but telling analysis on X (Twitter) along with a picture from the practice session itself:
Statistically-Proven Success
Stirtz' expected success, both at Iowa and on the sport's higher level, doesn't come out of nowhere. During his previous time with the Drake Bulldogs, he operated consistently as the best player on a team that not only won their conference, but also managed to squeak out a first round win in last year's NCAA Tournament before McCollum jumped ship to Iowa City, with Stirtz following closely behind.
During his junior year with the Bulldogs, Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds on a 49.8%/39.5% shooting split. Not only was the guard Drake's best and most controlling player by a mile. but his long-lasting impact at the collegiate level appealed him to scouts long before his taking up of the Hawkeye mantle.
Joining the B1G and playing on a larger stage will only benefit Stirtz's professional outlook going forward; and, in the meantime, Iowa gets a proven leader and scorer to head their first team under a brand new head coach.
That's a win-win that, hopefully, will mean many actual wins inIowa's opening season with Ben McCollum at the helm.
