49ers Could Draft George Kittle Replacement in Iowa Standout
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle remains one of the best tight ends in football, but now that he is already in his 30s, the 49ers may have to start thinking about a potential replacement. Could they find it in a fellow Iowa Hawkeyes alum?
Reese Decker of Pro Football Network thinks so, as he is projecting San Francisco to select Iowa tight end Luke Lachey in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Lachey was definitely a disappointment this past season, as he logged just 28 catches for 231 yards in 12 games. That was absolutely not the type of production that the Hawkeyes expected from Lachey, who showed considerable promise earlier in his collegiate career.
However, at 6-foot-6 and with good hands, Lachey could ultimately forge a legitimate career as an NFL tight end. Remember: Kittle himself did not post great numbers at Iowa before breaking out with the 49ers.
Kittle is now 31 years old and has just one year remaining on his deal, and with San Francisco having all sorts of financial complications, it may have to seriously begin thinking about the future at the tight end position.
Heck, even if the Niners sign Kittle to an extension, a decline is surely coming at some point. It would be nice to have a youngster to learn from him for a couple of years and perhaps eventually take his place.
Because tight end is not currently a need for the 49ers, it's unlikely that they will spend an early pick addressing the position, so perhaps taking Lachey on Day 3 is exactly what the doctor ordered for San Francisco.
Lachey's best season at Iowa came in 2022, when he hauled in 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Lofty Goal for 2025 WNBA Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Zeroing in on Prolific Scorer in Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Loses Another Player to Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa Star Predicted to Force Trade, Land With Stunning NFL Team
MORE: Iowa's Ben McCollum Pilfers Former Team in Transfer Portal Yet Again