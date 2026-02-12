Iowa Fans React to Abysmal Loss vs. Maryland

Losing to a ranked team is one thing, but the Iowa Hawkeyes latest loss to Maryland is simply in-excusable. The Terrapins came into this one with just two conference wins, a mark Iowa hit back on January 3.

Now, Iowa is stuck facing the repercussions of dropping a Quad 3 game with No. 13 Purdue looming.

This loss was inexcusable, and this fanbase knows it. Still, they have time to turn things around ahead of Valentines Day but that doesn't make this outcome hurt any less.

Iowa Fans Couldnt' Believe Their Eyes

Team is just Stirtz with a bunch of bums, feel bad for him. — Justin Brown (@Cintas312) February 12, 2026

"This is why the fans don't show up," someone wrote despite Carver being sold out for the Purdue showdown on February 14. Now, fans may be rethinking their decision.

"Losing to the KenPom 140 team is hilarious," this fan commented. That led to a separate response, "Dumbest coach and players ever. 7/28 3s let's keep shooting random 3s, don't rebound and foul."

I don’t even think two wins at home make up for this loss — HawkTawk1 (@HTawk127009) February 12, 2026

This fan summed it up in a one word response, "Shameful..." with someone adding, "Bad game. But we'll have opportunities to bounce back at home. We'll be fine."

There's clearly some positive fans left out there, but that certainly isn't the case for others, "Just a stupid loss. No scorer outside of Stirtz. Now Purdue and Nebraska up next at home, then at Wisconsin. Better not let this turn into a 4-game losing streak."

Yikes. Absolutely horrendous loss. This team is nothing without Stirtz. — JD Burke (@mindgame319) February 12, 2026

"Can someone explain to me what Combs brings to the table?" One fan asked. Another responded, "Alvaro plays 21 minutes but doesn't have a single point... Koch was 1-6 but we continue to leave them on the court."

Someone chimed in, "Embarrassing loss 2 losses this year to some of the worst big ten teams. Gotta win those." Fans thought the Minnesota loss was bad, and rightfully so, but this is ten times worse.

Got out worked on both ends tonight. No excuse for it. Look out for Purdue, they are on a mission. — Danksaxman (@irishiowaguy) February 12, 2026

"Way too much complacency this completely ruins the resume that’s build on close losses to good teams and beating everyone we should team needs to mentally lock in for the next stretch or we could find ourselves on the wrong side of the bubble with an unimpressive resume," this individual commented.

Iowa Has Two Days To Regroup

While it could've been a Valentines Day to remember, it may now turn into one Hawkeyes fans can't forget soon enough. Infront of a sold out crowd at CHA, Iowa puts their 18-6 (8-5) record to the test against No. 13 Purdue, a team that beat them back on January 14, 79-72. The Boilermakers come into this one 20-4 (10-3) fresh off a three-point overtime victory at No. 7 Nebraska.

