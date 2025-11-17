Iowa Remains Undefeated in Runaway Road Win
The men's basketball team isn't the only hoops program in Iowa City succeeding with flying colors (primarily black and gold) in a new era. On the women's side of things, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen is leading an already ranked squad through a dominant early season run in just her second year at the helm.
Another Convincing Victory
This past weekend, Jensen and her Hawkeyes traveled just up the road to Northern Iowa University in an effort to expand upon their already impressive 3-0 start away from home and out of conference.
The hosting Panthers, inversely winless heading into the match, were unfavored from the start against No. 21 Iowa. What resulted was an expected runaway road victory for the Hawkeyes, furthering Jensen's relatively new case as HC and building the team's resume with yet another convincing victory.
And while Iowa was certainly expected to take this one home, it being their first game away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the year cast at least a modicum of doubt on the potential result. All the same, the team continued their trend of lockdown defense, finding ways to score in between stops and stringing together what became their fourth straight win of the young campaign.
Inside the Win
At a final, favorable cume of 74-41 (both Iowa's lowest scoring total and lowest opposing team total of the 2025-26 season), the Hawkeyes had plain control the entire way through, only being outscored in the fourth quarter when they'd begun to show a little mercy; even then, it was only by one point.
Guard Chazadi Wright led Iowa in scoring with a 19-point performance in 29 minutes, accompanied by two rebounds and two assists, respectively. Layla Hays was the only other Hawkeye to score in double-digits, with 14 of her own. It was mainly a committee effort on offense for Iowa, with the defense, once again, being the standout element.
Holding UNI to an ice cold 22.8%/19% overall shooting split, the Hawkeyes' defense smothered the Panthers on their home floor from quarter one to quarter four. To boot, Iowa forced 17 turnovers and outrebounded UNI 42 to 32. The win was spurred by a traditional, B1G branded, workman-style of play. With another blowout under their belts, the Hawkeyes are likely to continue to rise in the AP Poll, too.
With No. 7 Baylor coming to visit later this week, this pitstop was the last of Iowa's easy schedule to open the season. Still, the win surely served as a final refinement before a ranked challenge gives the first real insight into what Jensen's sophomore roster is capable of.
