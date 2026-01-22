Australian Punter Announces Commitment to Iowa

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to Australia for a specialist, and they have secured Melbourne punter Boston Everitt as a new scholarship commit for the future.

It's a timely victory for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes, since they are gradually remolding their special teams room following the recent changes at punter and coordinator ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌positions.

Everitt,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ who is a 19-year-old punter based in Melbourne, here, declared his commitment yesterday and will come with four seasons of eligibility.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds, Everitt provides Iowa with yet another “down under” leg to polish for a position that has played a huge part in this program getting Big Ten ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌victories.

Everitt, in his announcement, stressed football and academics equally, noting that he plans to keep up with his premedical studies while playing on scholarship at ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Iowa in a recent tweet.

“I am extremely honoured and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my premedical studies and playing football on scholarship at the University of Iowa.

I want to give a huge thank you to Tyler Barnes, Coach Ferentz, Coach Sherman, and Coach Polizzi for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

Also want to thank Mum and Dad for all their support, sacrifice, and love throughout this time.

And lastly I give all my thanks to professor truckski (@inside20punting) for helping this become possible. From putting a ball in my hand for the first time, to showing up time and time again through the rain, wind, and all the other obstacles thrown at us. Honestly the best in the business. Go Hawkeyes!!”​

Special Teams Outlook After Dakin, Woods Departures

Everitt​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is coming to Iowa just at the time when they really needed help there: their punter Rhys Dakin went to Michigan State following the former Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.

Dakin has been the punter at Iowa for two seasons, averaging 43.6 yards per punt, so this isn’t a situation where a guy is simply being replaced, it’s the replacement of the most important part of the field-position ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

How Everitt Can Help Iowa

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz greets Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea after the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Iowa, punting is never simply a play that results in a change of possession - it is therefore often considered to be a weapon of the offense. Everitt's most straightforward way to make an early impact would definitely be to win the field-position battle every week through his hang time, placement and situational poise.

The 2026 storyline that will probably grab most attention is competition. Adding to the group of Iowa punters is Simpson transfer Tanner Philpott (a Division III All-American), so the dogfight for the starting spot is almost guaranteed and the overall quality of the unit should therefore be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌elevated.

If Everitt adapts quickly to Big Ten timing such as rush, weather, tight games, Iowa’s special teams can stay a strength

