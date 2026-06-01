Accomplished Iowa Wrestler Gives Minnesota Another Physical O-lineman in 2027 Class
In this story:
The Gophers landed a late-night 'Summer Splash' commitment on Sunday from Glenwood, Iowa, offensive lineman Drake Buthe. He's now their fifth offensive line commit in the 2027 class, and second from Iowa.
"AGTG‼️COMMITTED," he posted on X.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Buthe has the frame you want to see from a Big Ten offensive lineman. Like most prospects his age, he could probably put on 20 to 40 pounds before getting onto a Big Ten field, but that shouldn't be a problem in Minnesota's system.
Buthe is also an accomplished wrestler in the Iowa High School ranks. He placed third in the IHSAA State Wrestling Medalist in the heavyweight division. A wrestler from the Midwest is usually a good recipe for success when looking for a Big Ten offensive lineman.
The latest 247Sports Composite doesn't have Buthe ranked relatively high. He's the 1,354th-best player in the country and the 16th-best player in Iowa. He was offered by the Gophers on May 26, took his official visit on May 29 and verbally committed on May 31. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from UCF, Colorado State and UConn, among others.
Buthe joins Will Clausen as the second offensive line commit from Iowa in the class, and Joseph Hamer, Jamail Sewell and Dylan Mota as the fifth offensive lineman overall.
Current 2027 commits (25 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
- Zak Walker, CB (Moorhead, MN)
- Taylor Daniels, S (West Orange, NJ)
- Jordan Walley, CB (D'Iberville, MS)
- Jamail Sewell, OL (Milwaukee, WI)
- Kelsey Rose Jr., Edge (Jackson, TN)
- Dylan Mota, OT (Chicago, IL)
- Maxwell Miles, S (Las Vegas, NV)
- Jayden Thomas, WR (Las Vegas, NV)
- Kevin Ferrygood, WR (Houston, TX)
- Drake Buthe, OL (Glenwood, IA)
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert