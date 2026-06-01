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Accomplished Iowa Wrestler Gives Minnesota Another Physical O-lineman in 2027 Class

The Gophers are beginning to beef up their offensive line in the 2027 recruiting class.
Tony Liebert|
Drake Buthe with PJ Fleck on his Gophers official visit.
Drake Buthe with PJ Fleck on his Gophers official visit. | Picture via: @ButheDrake (X)

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Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Gophers landed a late-night 'Summer Splash' commitment on Sunday from Glenwood, Iowa, offensive lineman Drake Buthe. He's now their fifth offensive line commit in the 2027 class, and second from Iowa.

"AGTG‼️COMMITTED," he posted on X.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Buthe has the frame you want to see from a Big Ten offensive lineman. Like most prospects his age, he could probably put on 20 to 40 pounds before getting onto a Big Ten field, but that shouldn't be a problem in Minnesota's system.

Buthe is also an accomplished wrestler in the Iowa High School ranks. He placed third in the IHSAA State Wrestling Medalist in the heavyweight division. A wrestler from the Midwest is usually a good recipe for success when looking for a Big Ten offensive lineman.

The latest 247Sports Composite doesn't have Buthe ranked relatively high. He's the 1,354th-best player in the country and the 16th-best player in Iowa. He was offered by the Gophers on May 26, took his official visit on May 29 and verbally committed on May 31. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from UCF, Colorado State and UConn, among others.

Buthe joins Will Clausen as the second offensive line commit from Iowa in the class, and Joseph Hamer, Jamail Sewell and Dylan Mota as the fifth offensive lineman overall.

Current 2027 commits (25 players)

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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