Iowa Eyes Additional QB Depth in 2027 Class

Even with a rather loaded quarterback room, that isn’t stopping the Iowa Hawkeyes .

In a world where players transfer left and right, it’s not the worst idea in the world for them to bring in another QB.

Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown can easily get them through the 2026 season, and they know Tradon Bessinger will be patiently waiting his turn.

There are no guarantees they’ll be able to keep those three players for the long haul, so them extending an offer to Jamison Roberts is a smart move.

Iowa Offers Three-Star QB Jamison Roberts

Blessed to say I have received an offer from @HawkeyeFootball 🟡 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/8wTUsEyyCc — Jamison Roberts 2027 QB 🏈 (@JamisonERoberts) January 29, 2026

Roberts took to social media to announce that the Hawkeyes had thrown an offer his way. They’re far from the first team, but Iowa should be in good shape to compete for the three-star QB, should they so choose.

The 6’2’’, 190-pound QB currently plays for Saraland High School in Alabama. According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 25 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2027. Hawkeyes fans may be a bit confused as Bessinger was rated much higher than him, but Iowa knows what they’re doing and a little extra depth never hurts anyone.

After seeing what Brown did against Indiana this season, there’s no guarantee he works out as this team’s starter. With Hecklinski projected to start , he still has a few more question marks attached to his name now that Mark Gronowski has graduated. Either way, Iowa needs someone to step up, and they don’t expect that to be Bessinger, at least not this season.

Stiff Competition For Roberts

Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) leads the offense during the third quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa isn’t exactly a top school for quarterbacks to go, but that doesn’t mean that narrative can’t change in the near future. Bessinger flipping from Boise State to the Hawkeyes was a huge step in the right direction, and they’d love to land another quarterback to keep the momentum going.

Roberts first received an offer from Troy on April 24, 2025. Seeing as that was nearly a year ago, this kid has been recruited heavily for quite some time. Obviously, he might have his sights set higher than the Trojans, which is where Iowa comes into play.

That said, there are plenty of quality teams that have their eye on Roberts. Auburn threw him an offer in October, and he went on an unofficial visit with them shortly after Thanksgiving. Other than that, he also unofficially visited Oklahoma, which shows where his priorities may be. Oddly enough, Northwestern is the only other B1G team to offer Roberts.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!