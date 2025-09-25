Iowa Announces Honorary Captain for Homecoming Game
Former Iowa Hawkeyes player and assistant coach, Dan McCarney will serve as honorary captain this week when Iowa (3-1) hosts undefeated No. 11 Indiana (4-0).
Iowa is coming off a 38-28 win over Rutgers last week and head coach Kirk Ferentz becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history the week prior. McCarney began his coaching career with the Hawkeyes, where he was an assistant under Hayden Fry for 11 years. He served as a graduate assistant in 1977 and 1978 before becoming a defensive line coach. In his 11 years as a fulltime assistant, the Hawkeyes earned eight bowl games appearances. As previously referenced, McCarney himself lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1972-74, serving as a team captain during his senior season. He also earned his degree from Iowa in 1975.
The honorary captain is also a native of Iowa City and a graduate of the local City High School.
With McCarney on the coaching staff — Iowa earned two Big Ten titles (1981, 1985) with McCarney as the defensive line coach, appearing in the Rose Bowl following each of those seasons. Iowa also played in the Peach Bowl twice, Gator Bowl, Freedom Bowl, and Holiday Bowl twice.
McCarney then continued his career as the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin under Barry Alvarez before leaving to become the head coach at Iowa State, a position he held for 13 seasons. After leaving Iowa State, McCarney spent one season as the assistant head coach at the University of South Florida and then an assistant coach (2008-10).
He returned to head coaching duties by taking over as the head coach at North Texas in 2011, holding that position for five seasons before retiring following termination.
In total, McCarney coached in 21 bowl games in 36 years as a collegiate coach, five of which are current BCS bowls. He coached 22 players drafted by the NFL, including nine who were selected in the first three rounds.
McCarney will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for this week's pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game. He previously served as an honorary captain for Iowa back in the 2016 season opener.
