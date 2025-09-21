Iowa Extends Dominant Record With Offense on Full Display
In a world where the Iowa Hawkeyes seem to struggle on offense, a key statistic says otherwise. Dating back to 2020, Iowa is 35-1 when they score 25+ points. This streak extended in their conference opener, a huge 38-28 win over Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights did everything in their power to fluster the Hawkeyes early. Three touchdowns in the first 18 minutes proved to not be enough as Rutgers may have come out of the gates too hot. They blew through everything far too early, and in the end their home fans were sent home frustrated as the Hawkeyes handed the Scarlet Knights their first loss of the year.
SI's Jon Alfano noted Iowa's 38 points were the most they'd scored on the road in a conference game since they defeated Maryland, 51-14, on October 1, 2021. Their win continued a streak of fantastic offensive performances as Iowa had just dropped 47 points on UMass the week prior.
Iowa's conference opener proved to be an uncharacteristic night for the Hawkeyes defense. Head coach Kirk Ferentz may have added another win to his Hall of Fame resume, but the longtime head coach has plenty of coaching points coming out of Week 4.
When it comes to the Hawkeyes 35-1 record, Rutgers is the only team to score 24+ points. Of all the eye-opening statistics coming out of the Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights matchup, this one proves just how dominant Iowa has been.
For a team to be 35-1 when scoring 21+ points is one thing, but to only give up 24+ points in one of those 36 games is incredible. Iowa has never been the highest scoring offense, they've never been the flashiest, but at the end of the day they know how to win games. Dominance runs through Iowa's football team as they now sit at 3-1 (1-0).
QB Mark Gronowski put on a show, throwing for 186 yards, his most of the season. His passing total has continued to go up as the fifth-year senior became the all-time winningest QB in college football history. Alongside the winningest coach in Big 10 history, the Hawkeyes have quite an exclusive list of accolades so far this season.
That said, all roads lead to No. 19 Indiana. The Hoosiers will see a large boost in their Top 25 ranking after dominating No. 6 Illinois, 63-10. Iowa may have back-to-back wins where the vibes are high, but now they're faced with their toughest test of the season.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!