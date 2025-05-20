Iowa Hawkeyes Making Strong Push to Flip Compelling Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes are not exactly the Ohio State Buckeyes when it comes to recruiting, but head coach Kirk Ferentz does a great job of at least keeping Iowa in the mix.
There is a reason why the Hawkeyes generally always post winning records. They are always usually a good team, even if they aren't elite.
Well, Ferentz is making some noise on the recruiting trail yet again, as he is attempting to steal a commit from Northern Illinois: edge rusher Aaden Aytch, who Iowa just offered.
Aytch committed to Northern Illinois back in April, but he has still not officially signed, leaving him open to a potential departure.
The class of 2026 prospect has also recently received offers from a host of other schools, including several of Iowa's Big Ten opponents.
As a matter of fact, Aytch is set for a visit with Minnesota on May 30, and he will also be meeting with Michigan State next month.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes still need to schedule a visit with Aytch, who hails from Lafayette, In. and is the 14th-ranked player in his own state, via 247 Sports. He is also the 84th-ranked edge rusher in the nation.
Iowa is more known for its tight ends and offensive linemen, but the Hawkeyes have not been bereft of NFL talent at key defensive positions. Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa is a perfect example, and his younger brother, Iose Epenesa, will be joining Iowa next season.
We'll see if Iowa is able to land Aytch as it makes a push to bolster its defense for the future.
