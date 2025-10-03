Iowa QB Slapped With Low Ranking
The quarterback is the linchpin of everything that makes an offense tick. Like the kicker, with every game-winning play, the quarterback cultivates the credit that will always fall into place, whether they are bashful about it or not. On the flip side, every mistake is magnified. With Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski, there have been a number of pros and cons thrown his way.
For one, Gronowski is the winningest quarterback in Division I history, which is a massive pro. If you flip on the highlights from Iowa’s heart-wrenching 20-15 loss to now-No. 8 Indiana, after his lone interception, you can see improved accuracy that perfectly measured the Hawkeyes’ tempo, keeping them on pace to potentially end a desolate streak against ranked opponents for head coach Kirk Ferentz.
Gronowski’s stat line finished with 144 yards on 19-of-25 passing and one interception, along with one rushing touchdown, before he was ultimately replaced by backup Hank Brown, who finished the fourth quarter. Brown went 5-of-13 for 48 yards with an interception.
Yet there have been a number of times this season where Gronowski has misplaced passes, and his stats reflect it. ESPN’s Bill Connelly took the time to rank every “Power 4” quarterback, and out of a possible 68, the North Dakota State transfer landed at No. 57.
In his piece "Ranking every Power 4 quarterback one month into the season", Connelly ranked Gronowski 57th.
“I had high hopes for the South Dakota State transfer, and he certainly has improved since a dismal start," Connelly wrote.
“First two games: 25.7 Total QBR, 53.8% completion rate, 2.8 yards per dropback”
“Last three games: 64.5 Total QBR, 70.1% completion rate, 6.5 yards per dropback”
“Still, Iowa scored just 15 points against Indiana on Saturday and missed a shot at an upset. He's getting up to speed, but the remaining schedule has lots of good defenses on it.”
Gronowski’s season stats read 636 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, along with seven rushing touchdowns and 150 yards on 54 rushing attempts.
With Gronowski’s injury situation still unclear, there is no approximate timetable for his return. A timely bye week, however, sets up the best-case scenario for a return against Wisconsin on Oct. 11.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!