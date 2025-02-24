Pittsburgh Steelers Linked to Signing Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
The Iowa Hawkeyes have plenty of former players in the NFL and there is big name set to hit NFL free agency this offseason. Alaric Jackson will be looking for a new deal and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named as a possible suitor for him.
Jackson, who has played the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the top free agent offensive linemen available this offseason.
With that being said, Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire has suggested that he could end up landing with the stories AFC North franchise.
Popejoy has been named as a "sleeper" free agency target for the Steelers. If Pittsburgh ends up losing Dan Moore Jr. this offseason, he would become an even more likely player for the Steelers to consider.
"Like it or not, if Dan Moore Jr. leaves in free agency, the Steelers will have a need for a new starting offensive tackle pending the healthy return of Troy Fautanu," Popejoy wrote.
Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 345 pounds, Jackson is a big presence on the offensive line. He has shown great athleticism and ability throughout his first four seasons.
During his career at Iowa, Jackson was sleeper standout for the Hawkeyes. He ended up going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
Obviously, he took his opportunity with Los Angeles and ran with it. He has turned into a very good offensive lineman at the professional level.
Keep an eye on Pittsburgh as a potential destination for Jackson this offseason. Regardless of where he ends up, Iowa fans will continue rooting him on to find success.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
