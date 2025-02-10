Where Does Iowa's 2025 Recruiting Class Rank After National Signing Day?
With the national signing day for high school athletes occurring last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes have officially locked up their recruiting class for the 2025 cycle.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are currently the No. 38-ranked class in 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The recruiting cycle included four-star defensive lineman Iose Epenesa, who is the No. 6 EDGE rusher in the 2025 class and the young brother of former Hawkeye, Matt.
Epenesa may be the highest-rated prospect within the class, but Ferentz also managed to sign three more four-stars in Thomas Meyer, Burke Gautcher and Carson Cooney. Both Gautcher and Cooney were top 30 prospects at the linebacker position in their class, while Meyer was the No. 1 high school prospect in Iowa, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
Outside of the Hawkeyes' four-star signees, there are multiple three-star recruits that could become intriguing future pieces. Illinois native Terrence Smith was the No. 79-ranked receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-3, 185 lbs, Smith's physical attributes could easily translate at the collegiate level.
Luckily for Hawkeye fans, the 2026 recruiting cycle is off to a hot start for Ferentz, which includes lineman Hudson Parliament and offensive tackle Carson Nielsen. With three of the six commits in the class being four-star prospects, Iowa could do serious damage on the recruiting trails moving forward.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Cooper DeJean Shouts Out Iowa After Eagles' Super Bowl Win
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Massive Super Bowl History
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Stars in Epic Nike Super Bowl Commercial
MORE: Former Iowa Star Scores Interception for TD in Super Bowl
MORE: Denver Broncos Projected to Land Pair of Iowa Hawkeyes Stars