Why This Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Sense for the New York Giants
With the 2025 NFL Combine in full swing, Iowa Hawkeyes' star running back Kaleb Johnson has continued to grow his stock throughout the course of this week.
After rushing for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final collegiate season, the 21-year-old managed to run an unofficial 4.57 40-yard dash on Saturday. And while many teams seem to have interest in Johnson, the New York Giants stand out due to the franchise's recent hiring of former running backs coach Ladell Betts.
During his press conference interview on Friday, Johnson told reporters that he had a formal interview with the Giants.
"Yea I met with [the Giants]," said Johnson . "It was kind of a weird thing because he used to be my coach and stuff, so it's kind of weird. But I told him what I do and did my thing in there."
The former Iowa standout would go on to give high praise to his former coach, claiming that New York would be getting a "very respectable and knowledgable coach."
"What [the Giants] get out from him is a very respectable and knowledgable coach," stated Johnson when asked about a potential reunion with Betts. "He has a lot of experience in the league, and with 12 year in the league as a running back, so he has a lot of experience."
If Johnson were to land with the Giants in this year's draft, New York would have an outstanding young rushing attack with rising sophomore Tyrone Tracy Jr. General manager Joe Schoen holds the No. 34 and No. 65 pick in the upcoming draft, which could easily be used on the Hawkeyes' halfback depending on where he falls in the draft.
