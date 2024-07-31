2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Thorpe Award
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association have announced the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, featuring Kansas senior cornerback Cobee Bryant for the second consecutive season.
This marks the second preseason watch list recognition for Bryant in the past two days, following his inclusion in the Bronko Nagurski Award list on Wednesday.
A two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, Bryant has made a significant impact at Kansas. He is tied for eighth in school history with nine interceptions and shares the school record with two career interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Evergreen, Alabama native has also been named a preseason All-Big 12 selection.
The preseason watch list is determined by a screening committee that compiles a list of up to 50 players based on previous performances in NCAA Division I college football and preseason All-America lists.
Bryant, considered one of the best cornerbacks in college football, will look to lead a Kansas defense aiming for a significant improvement in 2024. A standout season could also yield dividends with a high draft selection in 2025.
In addition to Bryant, several other Kansas players have been recognized on preseason watch lists for their respective positions. Quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal have been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, long snapper Luke Hosford is on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, and Bryant also appears on the Bronko Nagurski Award list.
2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists
Maxwell Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)
Patrick Mannelly Award
2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None
Bronko Nagurski Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)
