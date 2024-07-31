2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Bednarik Award Watchlist
Kansas senior cornerback Cobee Bryant has been named to the watch list for the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award, which recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.
This marks Bryant’s second consecutive preseason inclusion on the Bednarik Award watch list, and he has also been named to watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award this season.
The Bednarik Award, established in 1994, honors the College Defensive Player of the Year and is named after Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. Bednarik was an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-time All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to serve as a full-time player on both offense and defense.
Bryant, a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, has earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in each of the past two seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to achieve first-team all-conference recognition in consecutive years since Aqib Talib in 2006-07.
2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists
Maxwell Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)
Patrick Mannelly Award
2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None
Bronko Nagurski Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)
Wuerffel Trophy
2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None
Walter Camp Player of the Year
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
Doak Walker Award
2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None
Biletnikoff Award
2024 Watch List: WR Lawrence Arnold
Previous Winner: None
Comeback Player of the Year Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
Davey O'Brien Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
Bednarik Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
