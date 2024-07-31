KANSAS

2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Bednarik Award Watchlist

Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant continues to accumulate watchlist nominations.

Mathey Gibson

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Kansas senior cornerback Cobee Bryant has been named to the watch list for the 30th Chuck Bednarik Award, which recognizes the most outstanding defensive player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

This marks Bryant’s second consecutive preseason inclusion on the Bednarik Award watch list, and he has also been named to watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award this season.

The Bednarik Award, established in 1994, honors the College Defensive Player of the Year and is named after Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik. Bednarik was an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-time All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to serve as a full-time player on both offense and defense.

Bryant, a Preseason All-Big 12 selection, has earned All-Big 12 First Team honors in each of the past two seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to achieve first-team all-conference recognition in consecutive years since Aqib Talib in 2006-07.

2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists

Maxwell Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)

Patrick Mannelly Award

2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None

Bronko Nagurski Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)

Wuerffel Trophy

2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None

Walter Camp Player of the Year

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Doak Walker Award

2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None

Biletnikoff Award

2024 Watch List: WR Lawrence Arnold
Previous Winner: None

Comeback Player of the Year Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Davey O'Brien Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Bednarik Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None

Check out our social media...

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson

MATHEY GIBSON