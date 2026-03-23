Kansas Baseball Extends Winning Streak to 5 After Sweeping Houston

How quickly things can change in a week. Last weekend, Kansas lost two out of three to Texas Tech to begin Big 12 play, but this weekend, KU swept Houston.



The Jayhawks started the week on a high note after shutting out Missouri, 10-0, in seven innings and carried that momentum into the weekend with a three-game series sweep over Houston.

First conference series sweep of the season.#RockChalk https://t.co/QHlvui3PGw — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 23, 2026

Kansas is now tied for second place in the Big 12 at 4-2 and has won a season-best five straight games following Sunday's win.

The Results

Game 1: Kansas 12, Houston 10

Game 2: Kansas 9, Houston 8

Game 3: Kansas 8, Houston 4

Jayhawks show grit, rally in all three games

Kansas's series sweep was far from pretty, but give KU credit, they showed their grit with three come-from-behind wins.



Kansas trailed 4-0 after the top of the first, and 6-1 after the top of the third on Friday, but the Jayhawks rallied back with six runs in the bottom of the third and three more runs in the fourth.



Kansas trailed 6-4 entering the bottom of the eighth on Saturday, but once again, KU rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth before Tyson Owens won the game with a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the ninth.

And on Sunday, KU trailed 2-0 after the top of the second but scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second and third to pull away for good.

Jayhawks bats continue to bash

The Jayhawks offense has single-handedly kept them in games this year. And this weekend was no different. Kansas scored 29 total runs against Houston and has scored eight or more runs in six straight games.



KU also has five guys hitting over .300 and are arguably the most efficient base-stealing team in the country. The Jayhawks are 22-for-23 in stolen base attempts and continue to show teams they can manufacture runs in many ways.

Jayhawks defense, starting staff shows improvement

Kansas's defense and starting rotation really struggled against Texas Tech. And while it was far from good against the Cougars, the Jayhawks did show some signs of improvement.



Two of KU's three starters -- Dominic Voegele and Mathis Nayral -- went at least five innings over the weekend, but both gave up their fair share of hits. Nayral allowed five runs on eight hits on Saturday and Voegele allowed seven hits and three walks on Sunday. However, Voegele only allowed two earned runs and struck out nine hitters.



As for KU's defense, they continue to make errors game after game. Kansas made three errors over the weekend, including two on Saturday. Giving teams extra outs isn't a recipe for success, and eventually it will come back to bite the Jayhawks.

Next Up

The Jayhawks next game is on Tuesday against Sacramento State. First pitch from Hogulund Ballpark is at 6 p.m. (CT) and available to watch ESPN+.