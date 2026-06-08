Kansas Baseball Season Ends in Stunning Fashion After Super Regional Sweep

Up until three days ago, the Kansas baseball program was on pace for the most successful season in school history, and some may still consider it that now that it's all said and done. But on Monday, the Jayhawks saw their 2026 campaign come to an end in stunning fashion with a pair of blowout losses to Oklahoma in the Lawrence Super Regional.



Following an 8-1 defeat on Saturday at Hoglund Ballpark, KU took the field Sunday and quickly fell behind after Oklahoma scored six runs in the second inning. The game was suspended in the third inning due to weather, but by that point, Dan Fitzgerald's group already trailed 8-1, the same score it lost by a day earlier.

Fans entered Monday's continuation with a small ounce of hope that the Jayhawks could come out refreshed after the lengthy delay. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, as Oklahoma steamrolled KU 13-2 to officially send the team packing.

The Sooners set the tone against starter Mason Cook, who surrendered six runs in 1 and 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday. Freshman pitcher Xander Mercurius was marvelous for OU, striking out six and allowing just one run across four innings of work — after pitching three innings before the weather-induced suspension, he returned for another on Monday.



The Jayhawks didn't give the home crowd much to cheer about, getting outscored 21-3 over the final two games across two and a half days. It certainly wasn't the outcome many anticipated following KU's dominant offensive showing in the regional round, where it punched its ticket to the Super Regional with a 13-run performance against Arkansas.

Kansas needed to win this best-of-three series to advance to the College World Series for just the second time in program history. Instead, the Jayhawks will finish the season with 45 wins, matching the 1993 team that ultimately reached Omaha.



Despite an abrupt postseason exit, KU baseball has no reason to hang its head. The Jayhawks were one of the best stories in college baseball this season and gave the people of Lawrence something to cheer for in a sport where the program has rarely been relevant. If Fitzgerald stays in Lawrence long-term and continues building on the foundation he has established, the sky is the limit.