Kansas Baseball Stunned by Sooners in Game 1 of Lawrence Super Regional

Kansas baseball’s first game against Oklahoma in the Lawrence Super Regional did not go according to plan as the Jayhawks fell to the Sooners by a final score of 8-1.

The game started off scoreless through three innings with strong performances by both KU starting pitcher Dominic Voegele and Oklahoma starting pitcher Cord Rager. The two combined for just two hits allowed during those three innings with three strikeouts by Voegele and four by Rager.

Oklahoma then blew open the door in the top of the fourth with a single by shortstop Jaxon Willits and another by designated hitter Trey Gambill. An unusual fielding error by KU shortstop Tyson LeBlanc led to bases loaded before right fielder Dasan Harris grounded into a fielder’s choice at second that gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead. First baseman Dayton Tockey then hit a 390-feet home run to center that put Oklahoma up 4-0.

Oklahoma added three more runs in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a two-run homer by third baseman Camden Johnson and a solo deep ball by Gambill.

Voegele finished the game with three strikeouts and gave up seven runs on seven hits in five innings. The left-handed freshman Rager for OU finished with six strikeouts and allowed just one hit and zero runs in six innings of play.

Offensively, KU just didn’t have many answers for the Oklahoma pitching rotation. The Jayhawks finished the game with only four hits and one run scored thanks to a solo shot by right fielder Jordan Bach in the bottom of the eighth inning.

KU will now look to regroup as they face elimination in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN+ (subject to flex scheduling on ESPN or ESPN2).