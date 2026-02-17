Kansas Baseball Takes Opening Series vs UTRGV

Dan Fitzgerald led the Kansas baseball program to new heights last year -- most conference wins in a season, most conference series wins, most conference series sweeps, etc. -- and the skipper was rewarded with a six-year contract extension back in June.



However, the 2026 season didn't start the way the Jayhawks wanted after dropping their season opener on Friday to Texas- Rio Grande Valley. But KU quickly bounced back with wins on Saturday and Sunday to claim the opening series.

After losing Game 1 7-4, Kansas evened the series with a 10-3 victory in Game 2 and an 8-7 win in Game 3.

Kansas bats start hot

The Kansas bats played a pivotal role in the Jayhawks winning 43 games and making the NCAA Tournament last year, and they played an even bigger role in KU winning its opening series.



But over the weekend, it was a pair of transfers -- Jordan Bach and Cade Baldridge -- who carried the offense. Bach went 7-for-12 in the series with a home run and a team-best five runs, and looks like an everyday player for KU.

Add another run!@JordanBach4 hits a single and @cadebaldridge93 comes in to score on a throwing error.



TOP 2 | Kansas 3, UTRGV 1 pic.twitter.com/ZdoVe4ZYtI — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) February 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Baldridge finished the series with five hits, including two doubles and a home run, and looks like a guy who isn't going to hit in the 9-hole too much longer. Baldridge batted ninth and started in center field for all three games, and definitely established himself in his first Division 1 Series.

Jayhawks pitching has room to grow

The Jayhawks pitching staff did just enough to hold down the UTRGV bats, but if KU is going to be as good as it was a year ago, someone has to establish itself as the go-to guy atop the rotation. In fact, KU's best pitcher over the weekend was "reliever" Mathis Nayral.



Nayral didn't technically start game two, but let's be honest, it was a start. Neyral allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings and struck out. And maybe more importantly, he didn't allow a walk.

Dominant debut in a Jayhawks uniform for @MathisNayr31958 🔥



Final line » 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 SO pic.twitter.com/YJJOYUSdSl — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) February 15, 2026

Third K for @MathisNayr31958 closes out the fourth.



END 4 | Kansas 3, UTRGV 1 pic.twitter.com/cwZjmXUvXR — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) February 15, 2026

Expect the France native and Cochise College transfer to start the next game he appears in and potentially move his way up to the top of the Jayhawks' starting rotation.



KU's bullpen was by far better than its starting staff, but I'm not convinced the Jayhawks know what they have at the back end. A lot of guys pitched out of the bullpen for Kansas, and don't be surprised if a few more guys get a chance to pitch out of the 'pen moving forward.

Next game

The Jayhawks next game is on Wednesday against Lamar. First pitch from Vincint-Beck Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, is at 6:05 p.m. (CT) and is viewable via ESPN+.