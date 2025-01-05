3 Key Takeaways from Kansas' Big Victory over UCF
Kansas bounced back in a major way, securing a convincing 99-48 win over UCF after a disappointing loss to West Virginia. The victory showed that the Jayhawks are capable of making adjustments and finding ways to win in critical moments.
Here are three major takeaways from the game.
Bill Self’s bold move sparks AJ Storr off the bench
Head coach Bill Self made a strategic adjustment, starting Shakeel Moore instead of AJ Storr. The decision seemed to light a fire under Storr, who responded with an efficient 11 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.
Self’s move sent a clear message. Nothing is guaranteed, and effort and production matter. Storr’s energy and scoring punch in his reduced role could signal a new dynamic for Kansas’ rotation. If Storr continues to produce like this, Kansas might have found a weapon to keep defenses guessing.
Bidunga and Dickinson together could be Kansas’ secret weapon
Fans got another extended look at Flory Bidunga and Hunter Dickinson sharing the floor, and the early returns were promising. Dickinson’s refined skill set and Bidunga’s raw athleticism complement each other well, creating matchup nightmares for opponents.
Whether it’s Dickinson operating as a facilitator in the high post or Bidunga cleaning up on the offensive glass, the pairing adds a new layer to Kansas’ attack. Expect to see Self experiment more with this lineup as the season progresses—especially against teams with size.
The WVU loss might be a blessing in disguise
Sometimes, a loss can refocus a team, and that might be the case for Kansas. After falling to West Virginia, the Jayhawks looked sharper and more engaged against UCF. The defeat may have served as a wake-up call, reminding this team that every game in the Big 12 requires maximum effort.
Kansas is talented, but they’ve shown some inconsistency early in the season. If the WVU loss spurs them to tighten up their rotations and sharpen their focus, it could pay dividends down the stretch.