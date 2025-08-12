4-Star Prospect Maximo Adams Set To Visit Kansas Basketball
The Kansas Jayhawks have begun to set up several official visits with recruits ahead of the 2025-26 season. Bill Self is beginning to zero in on his top targets, and he may have found another one.
According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, top-40 prospect Maximo Adams will visit KU's campus on Sept. 19.
The Sierra Canyon School (CA) standout is taking a trip to Lawrence next month, along with five other visits to Kentucky (Sept. 5), Michigan State (Sept. 11), Texas (Sept. 27), North Carolina (Oct. 31), and Duke (Nov. 8). That gives KU some hefty competition in the race to land one of the best wings in the country.
Rivals' 2026 rankings have Adams listed as the No. 37 player and No. 16 small forward in the Class of 2026.
Adams resembles a player that Jayhawk fans are likely familiar with, and that is because he is the younger brother of former Kansas commit Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams Jr., now at Arizona State, began his collegiate career at Kansas in March 2023. He enrolled on campus but entered the transfer portal shortly after enrolling at the university.
“It’s not (about) playing time. I could have got a good amount of play-time and done well my first year at KU. It was just more than that," Adams Jr. explained in July 2023 in an interview with The Kansas City Star. “It was the area, the city, the team, the bond and the chemistry. It wasn’t really there. It wasn’t really aligned for me.”
“The fans and all that showed me a lot of support during my time there, but I couldn’t see myself at Kansas for years,” Adams continued. “There are no hard feelings. I just couldn’t see myself there.”
Adams Jr. would make ensuing stops at Gonzaga until he left one month after joining the team, BYU for one game in the 2023-24 campaign, and most recently Cal State Northridge, where his career finally took off.
Now, Self and his coaching staff are hoping for better fortunes with his younger brother a couple of years later.
Assistant coach Kurtis Townsend extended a scholarship offer to Adams on June 21. It didn't take long for the Jayhawks to become one of the top schools on his list.
Adams' recruitment began to pick up steam after strong summer performances with Vegas Elite on the EYBL circuit. He averaged 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds and was dubbed 'the most productive forward in the EYBL this season' by 247 Sports scouting director Adam Finkelstein.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing can hit shots from beyond the arc and is an all-around creative scorer. He would be a terrific pick-up for the Jayhawks if his visit next month goes well and he commits to Kansas.