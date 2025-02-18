Analytics Expert Sees Deep Run for Kansas Basketball: "Don't Give Up"
Despite some recent struggles, Kansas basketball might not be as far off from a deep tournament run as some may think.
Analytics expert Evan Miyakawa, who runs the popular analytics site Evanymiya.com, shared his thoughts on the Jayhawks' potential this March, giving them a strong chance for a rebound.
On Twitter Monday, Miyakawa boldly called Kansas and Gonzaga “buy-low candidates,” meaning he believes both teams are primed to make a surprising run in the NCAA Tournament, despite their recent dips in form.
"Right now, I’m calling it: at least one of Kansas or Gonzaga will make a Sweet 16 this year," Miyakawa said in a video. "They fit all the criteria for a team that will rebound in March. Even though the vibes aren’t great right now, both teams have Hall of Fame-level coaches, and they’ve lost a bunch of close games to really good teams. The advanced metrics still love them."
Miyakawa pointed out that Kansas has continued to perform well in terms of advanced analytics, still ranking in the top 15 for predicted strength moving forward, despite dropping four of their last seven games.
“Yes, this team isn’t the preseason No. 1 people thought they would be, and they’re not the national title contender many expected,” Miyakawa said. “But they’re still good enough to make a run to the Sweet 16 or even the Elite 8. The talent is still there.”
He also emphasized the importance of the team’s leadership.
"They’ve got veteran players in Hunter Dickinson, DaJuan Harris, and KJ Adams, and Bill Self is still considered one of the best coaches in the sport."
Miyakawa’s confidence doesn’t end there: he believes a few consecutive wins could quickly get Kansas back on track.
“All it takes is for Kansas to win three or four games in a row, and everyone will be back on the Kansas bandwagon,” he said. “So I’m calling it early—don’t give up on Kansas.”