Kansas Basketball’s Crowded Wing Rotation: How Will Bill Self Divvy up the Minutes?

Kansas basketball may not have the deepest roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, but what it does have is a plethora of wings. The Jayhawks acquired several hybrid guard/forwards in the offseason and retained sophomore Kohl Rosario to compete for minutes in the backcourt.

Barring the addition of another transfer in the next month, KU's roster is set. However, its wing rotation is still undecided.



The Jayhawks boast an impressive group that features Rosario, Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr., and true freshmen Luke Barnett and Trent Perry. All of those players are expected to come off the second unit.

There's a better idea of how Bill Self will distribute the minutes among the other position groups on the squad. So, how will he divvy up the wings?

Breaking Down Kansas' Complicated Wing Room

Of all the wings on the roster, Parker Jr. has the most collegiate experience by a mile. He started his career at NC State before making his way to the Big South in 2025-26. In one game against Coppin State this past season, he scored a Division I-best 53 points on 19-for-24 shooting.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Jr. Dennis Parker (11) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Parker is undoubtedly the most proven player at the next level, Rosario has experience under Coach Self and showed a lot of positive qualities during his freshman year. He began the year as a member of the starting five before it became evident that the college game was difficult to adjust to, but he is incredibly athletic and a tenacious defender.

There's even a chance that Rosario could work his way into the starting lineup at one point in the season. If Bill Self opts to employ a one point-guard lineup rather than starting Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney simultaneously, Rosario would likely be the next man up to step into their place.

Fans shouldn't write off the two freshmen in the mix either. Barnett and Perry likely won't jump the aforementioned two players on the depth chart anytime this year, but they could each play a meaningful role off the bench.



Barnett has been touted as a breakout candidate and might be the best pure shooter on the roster. Perry is a jack of all trades who plays bigger than his size and could even see time as Keanu Dawes' backup at power forward.

Tyran Stokes is going to play over 30 minutes a night once Big 12 play begins, but the Jayhawks still need their wings to step up and spell the other starters. All four of them have an opportunity to carve out significant minutes this season, and it will be interesting to see how Self distributes those opportunities once the season gets underway.

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