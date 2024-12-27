Bill Self Issues High Praise for Kansas Mid-Major Transfer
Kansas basketball guard Zeke Mayo has wasted no time making an impact in his first season with the Jayhawks, earning some lofty praise from none other than head coach Bill Self.
After another standout performance against Brown on Dec. 22, where Mayo poured in 25 points, Self didn’t hold back.
“I’ll be honest with you guys, I think Zeke Mayo is playing really well,” Self said following Kansas’ win. “He’s so confident. Those shots that he takes are so deep, but it doesn’t matter to him if it’s from 18 feet or 24. It doesn’t matter, it’s the same percentage-type shot.”
The sophomore guard has quickly become a fan favorite in Lawrence, Kan., and for good reason.
A South Dakota State transfer and a hometown product, Mayo has seamlessly stepped into a key role for the Jayhawks. He’s currently leading the team in 3-point shooting, hitting 38.7% of his attempts (24 of 62), while averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Mayo found rhythm again on Dec. 14 with a season-high 26 points against North Carolina State after some earlier struggles.
Shortly after, he delivered another offensive clinic, dropping 25 points in just 26 minutes against Brown. Those back-to-back performances marked his second and third 20-point games of the season.
Mayo’s deep shooting range and confident shot-making have made him a critical piece in Kansas’ offense, adding another dimension to a team already loaded with talent.
Self’s high praise reflects the growing confidence in Mayo’s ability to perform on the biggest stages, and his continued development could be a key catalyst for the rest of the season.