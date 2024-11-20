Bill Self’s Latest Achievement Shakes Up NCAA Records
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self added another remarkable chapter to his Hall of Fame career on Tuesday night, earning his 800th career victory with an 84-66 win over UNC Wilmington.
The milestone solidifies Self as one of college basketball’s best ever, making him the 31st coach in NCAA history to achieve this feat. Among them, Self stands out as the 16th coach with no vacated wins and one of just three active coaches to reach 800 wins.
This milestone continues Self’s legacy of success, as he recently surpassed legendary Kansas coach Phog Allen for the most wins in program history.
His career spans two decades at Kansas, along with earlier stints at Tulsa, Illinois, and Oral Roberts. Known for his consistency and ability to adapt to modern basketball, Self has built Kansas into a perennial contender, highlighted by two NCAA championships (2008, 2022).
Currently, Self has his Jayhawks sitting atop the college basketball rankings as the No. 1 team in the nation.
With a roster loaded with talent and depth, the Jayhawks appear primed to compete for yet another Big 12 title under Self’s leadership.
Their dominant start to the season has fans predicting a deep NCAA Tournament run, with the potential to secure a third national championship under Self's tenure.