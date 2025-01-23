Elite Kansas Basketball Signee Moves Ahead of Duke Commit
Darryn Peterson, a five-star Kansas basketball signee, has officially claimed the No. 2 spot in the latest 247Sports Top 150 rankings, surpassing Duke commit Cameron Boozer.
The No. 1 ranking remains with BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, while Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, slides to the No. 3 position.
Peterson, a 6-foot-5 guard out of Prolific Prep (CA), has built a reputation as an elite scorer and versatile playmaker. With his high basketball IQ, strong work ethic, and ability to dominate in transition or half-court sets, Peterson has been a cornerstone for Kansas’ highly-regarded 2025 recruiting class with Samis Calderon.
His recent showcase performances, including a 31-point explosion at the 2025 Hoophall Classic, have only added to the buzz surrounding his arrival in Lawrence.
Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward from Christopher Columbus High School (FL), has been a consensus top-three recruit throughout his high school career.
As the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, he has drawn comparisons to his father for his size, skill, and basketball instincts. A dominant presence in the paint with a developing perimeter game, Boozer will bring significant star power to Duke next season.
With Peterson’s ability to score at all three levels and his knack for taking over games, he is poised to make an immediate impact when he arrives in Lawrence.