ESPN Matchup Predictor Forecasts Kansas vs UConn Matchup
The hype around the Kansas basketball season has been growing ever since the Jayhawks put on an impressive showing in the Players Era Festival.
Bill Self's group is awaiting the return of Darryn Peterson and is looking to add a key victory to its resume with a win over UConn tonight. Allen Fieldhouse will undoubtedly be jumping for the Jayhawks' fourth home game of the season, and UConn has its work cut out for it against an improving KU team.
Views around this matchup are mixed, with most sportsbooks listing UConn as a 1.5-point favorite. However, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives KU a better shot at coming out victorious.
Kansas: 52.8%
UConn: 47.2%
The Jayhawks are given slightly better than 50-50 odds to come out victorious tonight. In their most recent matchup, they defeated Tennessee after coming back from a 12-point deficit, handing the Volunteers their first loss of the season.
UConn has also put together an impressive resume early on, with wins over BYU and Illinois. Its only loss came to No. 2 Arizona at home, but the Huskies have been otherwise flawless.
However, they have not played a true road game yet this season, and Allen Fieldhouse will certainly be a tricky place to start. Dan Hurley's squad was unable to pull off a road win in Lawrence two years ago before it went on to win a national championship.
UConn freshman Eric Reibe even acknowledged that the Huskies are going to have a difficult time hearing themselves due to the anticipated noise from the Jayhawk faithful.
The Matchup Predictor gives KU a slight edge due to its past success at home. Unlike most betting sites, it is based off strictly numerical data and not human opinion, so the numbers appear to favor the Jayhawks right now.
Historically, Coach Self has assembled a 12-1 record against AP Top 5 opponents in games at Allen Fieldhouse, which goes to show just how elite he has been at putting together game plans for big games. But it is still early in the season, it could be anyone's game, and fans should be prepared for either outcome.
