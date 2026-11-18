Kansas Draws Unexpected Big 12 Opponent in Players Era 8 Tournament
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After blowing out UNLV in the opening round of the Players Era 8 tournament, Kansas is set to square off with a familiar foe in the semifinals.
On the Jayhawks' side of the bracket, they were slated to face the winner of West Virginia vs. Auburn last night. The Mountaineers nearly blew an 18-point lead but ultimately came away victorious in a 76-70 win.
KU is now hours away from tipping off its second matchup in as many days, though it comes with an unusual caveat. Rather than seeing WVU later in conference play, something the Jayhawks have done annually since the Mountaineers left the Big East in 2012, they will get their first crack at them in November before their scheduled conference rematch.
There was always a possibility this was going to happen, and it has finally come to fruition. It won't count toward either school's conference record, but they will go head-to-head at Michelob ULTRA Arena in a neutral-site nonconference battle for a chance to advance to the Players Era 8 finals.
Regardless of how tonight's game unfolds, Ross Hodge's squad will meet the Jayhawks on Jan. 2 to open league action. That contest will be played in Allen Fieldhouse, and both sides should be familiar with each other from the first encounter.
Considering who awaits them on the other side of the field, there's even a scenario where Kansas draws consecutive Big 12 opponents if they cross paths with Houston. Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars are aiming to upset top-ranked Florida in the semifinals, but even with a loss, the Jayhawks could still face them if the Mountaineers win. That's an outcome that looks a lot more possible than it did heading into the event given the likely absence of star freshman Tyran Stokes, whose status for tonight remains up in the air after going down with a leg injury in the second half yesterday.
Of course, the Jayhawks have bigger things to worry about than scheduling quirks, as a win would put them one step away from claiming the Players Era 8 title and its accompanying $1 million NIL prize. Whether Stokes is available will have a significant impact on Kansas' chances of advancing, especially with the Jayhawks already dealing with the absence of Melvin Council Jr. (foot).
Tonight's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04