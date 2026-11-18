After blowing out UNLV in the opening round of the Players Era 8 tournament, Kansas is set to square off with a familiar foe in the semifinals.

On the Jayhawks' side of the bracket, they were slated to face the winner of West Virginia vs. Auburn last night. The Mountaineers nearly blew an 18-point lead but ultimately came away victorious in a 76-70 win.



KU is now hours away from tipping off its second matchup in as many days, though it comes with an unusual caveat. Rather than seeing WVU later in conference play, something the Jayhawks have done annually since the Mountaineers left the Big East in 2012, they will get their first crack at them in November before their scheduled conference rematch.

There was always a possibility this was going to happen, and it has finally come to fruition. It won't count toward either school's conference record, but they will go head-to-head at Michelob ULTRA Arena in a neutral-site nonconference battle for a chance to advance to the Players Era 8 finals.

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Kansas head coach Bill Self looks on from the sideline during the game against UNLV at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of how tonight's game unfolds, Ross Hodge's squad will meet the Jayhawks on Jan. 2 to open league action. That contest will be played in Allen Fieldhouse, and both sides should be familiar with each other from the first encounter.

Considering who awaits them on the other side of the field, there's even a scenario where Kansas draws consecutive Big 12 opponents if they cross paths with Houston. Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars are aiming to upset top-ranked Florida in the semifinals, but even with a loss, the Jayhawks could still face them if the Mountaineers win. That's an outcome that looks a lot more possible than it did heading into the event given the likely absence of star freshman Tyran Stokes, whose status for tonight remains up in the air after going down with a leg injury in the second half yesterday.

Of course, the Jayhawks have bigger things to worry about than scheduling quirks, as a win would put them one step away from claiming the Players Era 8 title and its accompanying $1 million NIL prize. Whether Stokes is available will have a significant impact on Kansas' chances of advancing, especially with the Jayhawks already dealing with the absence of Melvin Council Jr. (foot).

Tonight's matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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