Former Kansas Basketball Champion Signs With European Club
Longtime Kansas Jayhawks point guard Dajuan Harris is going the international route to continue his basketball career.
On Sunday, it was revealed that Harris would sign with the Kortrijk Spurs, a professional club based in Belgium.
A six-year player in Lawrence, Harris redshirted his first year at KU before emerging as a contributor for five consecutive seasons.
In his sophomore year, Harris was the starting point guard for the national-championship winning Jayhawks, averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 assists.
The Missouri native went on to play in 173 games (144 starts) under head coach Bill Self from 2020-2025.
He graduated from Kansas with career averages of 6.9 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.
Harris appeared in two NBA Summer League contests with the Charlotte Hornets and recorded an assist, a rebound, a block, and missed his only shot attempt in seven minutes.
While he had hoped for an opportunity in the G League, Harris will first play in one of Belgium's top leagues.
Kortrijk had competed in the BNXT League since 2023, which features clubs from Belgium and the Netherlands.
Harris joins former teammate Zeke Mayo, who signed with Ironi Kiryat Ata in Israel, as Jayhawk rookies who are going to play overseas.