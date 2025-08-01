Former Kansas Star Looking to Revive Basketball Career With Overseas Deal
One of the greatest active Kansas basketball players in recent history signed a professional contract on Friday.
Six-year NBA veteran Devonte' Graham inked a deal with Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet in Serbia and will play in the EuroLeague this upcoming season.
The club is located in Belgrade, Serbia, and competes in the EuroLeague, ABA League, and Serbia’s domestic league (KLS).
Graham, who was the No. 34 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent four years at Kansas under Bill Self and was one of the best point guards in the program's illustrious history.
He enjoyed a few solid seasons with the Charlotte Hornets (2018-2021) prior to becoming a journeyman.
His last NBA action came on Apr. 14, 2024, with the San Antonio Spurs. He was traded back to Charlotte and signed with the Portland Trail Blazers that offseason, but was waived before the season began.
Graham signed with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate, last December. He started five games for them, averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists before being traded to Portland's affiliate.
At this stage in his career, Graham was likely not going to find a viable opportunity at the next level. He now joins a club that features former NBA players like Isaiah Canaan, Jordan Nwora, and Semi Ojeleye.
Whether this is a new era for Graham or if he is using it as a stepping stone to get back to the NBA, Jayhawk fans around the country will continue to root for him.
If he has played his final NBA game, the 30-year-old finishes his career with respectable averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across 336 contests.