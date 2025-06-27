KANSAS

Former Kansas Star Hunter Dickinson Signs Post-Draft NBA Contract

Hunter Dickinson was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the former Kansas center quickly signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joshua Schulman

Dec 31, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
While no Kansas Jayhawks alumni were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, one former KU star did not take long to sign a contract in the pros.

Two-time Consensus All-American Hunter Dickinson signed a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans shortly after the draft concluded.

The 7-foot-2 center was not expected to be drafted, as he did not receive an invitation to the NBA Scouting Combine.

Still, it did not take long for an opportunity to surface for one of college basketball’s most consistent big men.

New Orleans hosted the Virginia native for a pre-draft workout earlier this month, so he must have given off a strong impression to the organization.

Dickinson spent his first three seasons at Michigan before transferring to Kansas in what was considered the biggest transfer portal move in NCAA history at the time.

Despite KU’s disappointing finishes during his tenure, Dickinson delivered elite production statistically.

Over two seasons in Lawrence, he averaged 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds across 67 games, posting a double-double for his Jayhawk career. Only a handful of big men in the Bill Self era have matched that kind of sustained dominance.

Turning 25 in November, Dickinson will be one of the oldest rookies in the NBA next season, but his size and touch around the basket cannot be taught.

His skill set may not be a perfect fit in today’s fast-paced, 3-point-oriented NBA, though he has the tools to carve out a role as a reliable backup five.

Other undrafted Jayhawk players include Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris, both of whom are still exploring options in free agency.

Dickinson joins a Pelicans frontcourt featuring Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, and fellow rookie Derik Queen, and he could see early playing time on a rebuilding New Orleans roster.

